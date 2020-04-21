Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark raised Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $522.59.

Shares of CHTR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $498.67. 936,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.90 and a 200-day moving average of $474.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

