Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHTR. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $522.59.

Shares of CHTR traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $490.78. 1,177,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,443. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.90 and a 200-day moving average of $474.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

