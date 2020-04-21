Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Down 4%

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s share price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 144,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

CHEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Check Cap alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Cap Ltd will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.