Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California."

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Chegg stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.66. 1,106,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $349,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,171.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $159,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,042 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,950 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 567,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

