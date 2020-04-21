Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) dropped 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 157,226 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,920,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.68 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.51%. This is a positive change from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,925,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 509,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,742,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 986,208 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $6,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

