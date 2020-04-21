Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $903.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $980.00 to $860.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $727.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $831.59.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock traded down $25.70 on Friday, hitting $783.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $679.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.