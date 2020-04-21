Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.91. 775,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,875. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.13. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

