Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $185,636,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,432,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

