Citigroup Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LNC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,149,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,880. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,638,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after acquiring an additional 216,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,934,000 after acquiring an additional 247,786 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after acquiring an additional 142,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $125,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

