Citrix Systems’ (CTXS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $147.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $123.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.42.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

