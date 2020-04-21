Citrix Systems’ (CTXS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $147.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $123.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.42.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

