Civic Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Poloniex and Binance. Civic has a market cap of $12.44 million and $4.63 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.02680042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221634 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Binance, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Liqui, Radar Relay, ABCC, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC, GOPAX, COSS, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

