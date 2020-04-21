Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.97. 65,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $277.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. Research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Clarus by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

