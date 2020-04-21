CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 12th.

Shares of CLSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 209,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

