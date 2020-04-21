Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.85.

CLVS traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,250,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $599.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.81.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million. Analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $93,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

