CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.29.

Shares of CME traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.62. 2,637,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.76. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

