Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.93.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

CL stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.61. 3,142,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,759. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

