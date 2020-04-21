Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.16. 3,187,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

