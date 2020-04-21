COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $15.44. 89,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

