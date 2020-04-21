Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Increased by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 4.5% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,932,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,964,955. The firm has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

