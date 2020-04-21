Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.21. 18,440,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,032,008. The company has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

