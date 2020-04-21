Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 12,994,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Commscope news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Commscope by 3,542.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Shares of Commscope stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 247,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Commscope has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

