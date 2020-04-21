Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Commscope from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Commscope from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Commscope presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

COMM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Commscope has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. Commscope’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after buying an additional 551,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,958,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

