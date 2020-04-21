Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,497 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,615 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,597,000 after purchasing an additional 191,135 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,937,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 107,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,336,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE BVN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,536. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.70 and a beta of 1.05. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

