Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comptoir Group (LON:COM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.54) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
COM traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3.75 ($0.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. Comptoir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 16 ($0.21).
About Comptoir Group
