Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.
CHCI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 122,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.13. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.
