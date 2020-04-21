Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

CHCI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 122,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.13. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other Comstock Holding Companies news, Director David M. Guernsey sold 10,000 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.