Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,551,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,354,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

