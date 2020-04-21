Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.50. 74,300,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,595,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

