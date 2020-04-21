Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $27.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8,608.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moller Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 284,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 99,343 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 14,832,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. 28,398,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,541,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.