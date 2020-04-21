Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,617 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,824.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 75,497 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

