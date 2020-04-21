Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $29,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.