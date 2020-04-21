Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 9.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of United Technologies worth $60,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

NYSE:UTX traded up $3.62 on Monday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.06. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

