Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,329 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.86. 6,481,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,433. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

