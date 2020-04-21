Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,324,000 after buying an additional 1,244,862 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,419,000 after purchasing an additional 703,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,905,000 after purchasing an additional 93,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,706,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,247. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

