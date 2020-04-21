ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 13,637,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,466,360. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. TheStreet cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

