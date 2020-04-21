Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.62. 1,514,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average is $181.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

