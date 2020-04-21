Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.91.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.62. 1,514,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.06, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

