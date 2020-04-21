Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Insider Karen Valentine Sells 2,998 Shares

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) insider Karen Valentine sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $100,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,642.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Karen Valentine sold 635 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $22,237.70.

On Thursday, February 13th, Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $156,868.11.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $299,506.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 324,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 4.88. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.01, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNST. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

