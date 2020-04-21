Contrasting IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Continental pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. IOCHPE MAXION S/S pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Continental is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Continental shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IOCHPE MAXION S/S 3.68% 8.65% 3.06% Continental -0.38% -0.81% -0.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Continental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IOCHPE MAXION S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Continental 2 7 4 0 2.15

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Continental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IOCHPE MAXION S/S $2.65 billion 0.20 $55.08 million $0.12 9.58 Continental $52.44 billion 0.28 $3.42 billion $1.71 4.36

Continental has higher revenue and earnings than IOCHPE MAXION S/S. Continental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IOCHPE MAXION S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Continental beats IOCHPE MAXION S/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings and freight cars. Iochpe-Maxion S.A. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics. This segment offers advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Powertrain segment provides engine systems, fuel and exhaust management systems, hybrid electric vehicles, sensors and actuators, and transmission products. The Interior segment develops and produces information, communication, and network solutions and services for cars and commercial vehicles, such as body and security, commercial vehicle and aftermarket, infotainment and connectivity, and instrumentation and driver HMI systems. The Tires segment provides passenger and light truck equipment, commercial vehicle, and two-wheel tires for use in vehicle manufacture and replacement businesses. The ContiTech segment develops, manufactures, and markets functional parts, and intelligent components and systems made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric for the machine and plant engineering, mining, agriculture, automotive, and other industries. It offers air spring systems, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, and vibration control products, as well as conveyor belts and power transmission products. Continental Aktiengesellschaft serves the automotive, railway engineering, machine and plant construction, and mining industries, as well as replacement sector. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

