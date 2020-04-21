Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.08. 3,151,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,868. The company has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

