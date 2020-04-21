Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the period. Cousins Properties accounts for 4.0% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. 1,168,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,164. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

