Credit Suisse Group Cuts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $252.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $256.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.40.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,556. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

