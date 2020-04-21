Credit Suisse Group Trims UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Target Price to $325.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.10 and its 200-day moving average is $268.89. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

