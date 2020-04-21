Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) to Buy

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

OTCMKTS:GXYEF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 2,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,279. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

