Critical Analysis: GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) versus Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -10.76% -4.99% -1.57% Zoom Video Communications 3.73% 3.30% 2.23%

80.3% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GDS and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 1 6 0 2.86 Zoom Video Communications 3 16 9 0 2.21

GDS presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.99%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $106.16, indicating a potential downside of 28.74%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GDS and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $592.15 million 11.82 -$63.50 million ($0.52) -114.65 Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 66.76 $25.31 million $0.09 1,655.44

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats GDS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

