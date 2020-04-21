Critical Contrast: EQT (NYSE:EQT) vs. Centennial Resource Development (NYSE:CDEV)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -27.66% 1.97% 1.07% Centennial Resource Development 1.67% 1.78% 1.26%

This table compares EQT and Centennial Resource Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $4.42 billion 0.90 -$1.22 billion $0.83 18.76 Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 0.10 $15.80 million $0.19 1.79

Centennial Resource Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EQT and Centennial Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 1 5 5 0 2.36 Centennial Resource Development 8 8 3 0 1.74

EQT currently has a consensus target price of $11.18, suggesting a potential downside of 28.18%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1,321.57%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than EQT.

Risk and Volatility

EQT has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it leased or acquired approximately 80,223 net acres; and owned 1,597 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

