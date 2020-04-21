Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Cronos Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cronos Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,734,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,089. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $119,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

