Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.82.

Crown stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. 108,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Crown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

