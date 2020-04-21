CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Trading Down 17.8%

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) were down 17.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 45,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 107,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSI Compressco from $4.00 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.43.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

