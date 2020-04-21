CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.27.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $61.00. 4,773,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.5% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.