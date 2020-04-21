CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Lowered to $31.00 at SunTrust Banks

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. FMR LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,331,000 after buying an additional 5,678,273 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in CubeSmart by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710,022 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $80,499,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 357.3% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,797,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,939,000 after buying an additional 2,185,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,243,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.